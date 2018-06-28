Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
French startup Oh BiBi nets $21M to build out mobile shooter

June 28, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
French mobile startup Oh BiBi has raised $21 million to support the development of Frag, an online first-person shooter looking to capitalize on the popularity of Fortnite

The Series B funding round was led by Atomico, which has previously sunk cash into mobile heavyweights Rovio and Supercell, with help from fellow investor Korelya Capital. 

Oh BiBi already has a number of mobile titles under its belt, including LoL Kart, Motor World Car Factory, and SUP Multiplayer Racing -- the latter of which has amassed over 30 million downloads. 

The studio hopes its latest release, Frag, will be able to use the momentum of shooters like Fortnite to take the genre to the next level on mobile. 

"When we started working on Frag six months ago, we knew there was no reason why a shooter game could not dominate the top grossing rankings for mobile games," explained Oh BiBi COO and co-founder, Martial Valery.

"Now Fortnite has demonstrated it was possible, we're ready to challenge their claim for best mobile shooter and with Atomico onboard, as one of the most active VCs investing in the games sector today, we are well equipped to scale and looking forward to the challenge."

