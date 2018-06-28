Amy Hennig has departed EA to take up independent development

Uncharted creator Amy Hennig has departed Electronic Arts, telling Eurogamer that she officially left the company (and her role as creative director on EA Vancouver’s unnamed Star Wars game) in January.

Hennig notes that she is instead focusing her efforts on setting up an independent studio. She notably first joined EA in2014 by signing on with the company's now-shuttered Visceral Games studio and moved to EA Vancouver when Visceral was shut down last year.

“I haven't been in, but look - I get along with all those people,” Hennig told Eurogamer at the Gamelab conference in Barcelona. “I consider even the guys on the exec team friends. But it made it awkward because it was like, 'I never got the chance to announce that I'm not at EA so I need to just pull off that band-aid at some point - but also had nothing to announce. It makes it sound like I just went home! But I'm doing all this stuff, working on all kinds of things.”

In regards to her independent development efforts, Hennig notes she’s interested in keeping things small, though her interest has been piqued by virtual reality.

“I'm hoping to bring some people on board, I would love to have a little company of about six to eight people, 15 at the most, and do some more projects, do some VR stuff - I'm consulting with some VR companies and doing a ton of research because I haven't played a lot to immerse myself in it.”

It’s also worth noting that her departure doesn’t bode well for the Star Wars game that EA Vancouver inherited from Visceral. The already troubled game was picked up by EA Vancouver after Visceral’s shutdown and, now in the wake of Hennig’s departure, looks to be shelved for the time being.