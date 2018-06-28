Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 28, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 28, 2018
arrowPress Releases
June 28, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Amy Hennig has departed EA to take up independent development

Amy Hennig has departed EA to take up independent development

June 28, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
June 28, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Indie

Uncharted creator Amy Hennig has departed Electronic Arts, telling Eurogamer that she officially left the company (and her role as creative director on EA Vancouver’s unnamed Star Wars game) in January. 

Hennig notes that she is instead focusing her efforts on setting up an independent studio. She notably first joined EA in2014 by signing on with the company's now-shuttered Visceral Games studio and moved to EA Vancouver when Visceral was shut down last year.

“I haven't been in, but look - I get along with all those people,” Hennig told Eurogamer at the Gamelab conference in Barcelona. “I consider even the guys on the exec team friends. But it made it awkward because it was like, 'I never got the chance to announce that I'm not at EA so I need to just pull off that band-aid at some point - but also had nothing to announce. It makes it sound like I just went home! But I'm doing all this stuff, working on all kinds of things.”

In regards to her independent development efforts, Hennig notes she’s interested in keeping things small, though her interest has been piqued by virtual reality.

“I'm hoping to bring some people on board, I would love to have a little company of about six to eight people, 15 at the most, and do some more projects, do some VR stuff - I'm consulting with some VR companies and doing a ton of research because I haven't played a lot to immerse myself in it.”

It’s also worth noting that her departure doesn’t bode well for the Star Wars game that EA Vancouver inherited from Visceral. The already troubled game was picked up by EA Vancouver after Visceral’s shutdown and, now in the wake of Hennig’s departure, looks to be shelved for the time being.

Related Jobs

Funcom
Funcom — Oslo, Norway
[06.28.18]
Marketing Manager - Oslo, Norway
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[06.28.18]
Senior UI/UX Designer for a New Mobile Strategy MMO
Cogswell College, LLC
Cogswell College, LLC — San Jose, California, United States
[06.28.18]
Faculty - Adjunct Instructors, Digital Art; Animation
HITN
HITN — 11205, New York, United States
[06.27.18]
QA Analyst


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

What Mike Bithell learned in writing his first sequel: Quarantine Circular
A producer's guide to decision-making
Bringing narrative to heel: How Xavier Woods mixes video games and wrestling
Sony now looking at cross-platform play possibilities


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image