June 28, 2018
June 28, 2018
June 28, 2018
Get a job: Cold Iron Studios is hiring a Console Gameplay Engineer

June 28, 2018 | By Staff
More: Console/PC, Programming, Recruitment

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Console Gameplay EngineerCold Iron Studios

Location: San Jose, California

Cold Iron is seeking an experienced Console Gameplay Engineer to join us in creating a shooter set in the Alien universe for consoles and PC! Are you a passionate game developer? Is making an awesome game the thing that gets you out of bed in the morning? We’re sure you’re amazing in your field, but do you see perfecting your skills as the means to making the best experiences possible? Great, we want to hear from you!

Your Day to Day

You can expect to be responsible and accountable for the following:

  • Write game, engine, and tools code using C/C++
  • Help design, schedule, and implement features that meet game and console requirements
  • Regularly debug, profile, optimize, and maintain code
  • Bring up the game on next gen consoles and be “the platform expert” for the rest of the development team
  • Develop new features and mechanics within Unreal Engine 4
  • Provide technical assistance by responding to inquiries regarding errors, problems, or questions with programs

Your Career Progression

Do the best work of your career! No, really, that’s what we expect of you. Come aboard and work with industry veterans all working to improve their craft and become better game developers. Your portfolio of experience will grow, and the size of the audience you reach will expand exponentially. The small team atmosphere allows you to contribute more and have greater ownership over what you do day to day.

Requirements

  • 5+ years of C++ experience, console experience preferred, but not strictly required
  • Ability and drive to contribute towards and advance all aspects of the game
  • Work independently and efficiently under deadlines
  • Excellent programming, debugging, and optimization skills
  • Experience with technical requirements, APIs and hands-on development for Xbox and PlayStation consoles 

Would Love to See

  • Experience with Unreal engine (ideally UE4)
  • Experience with various scripting languages (e.g. Javascript, Python, Perl, HTML)
  • Experience with the games industry (ideally developing first-person shooters

Education

  • Bachelor’s degree in computer science, mathematics, physics, or related degree
  • Or equivalent industry experience

Benefits

Health and Wellness

  • Medical, Dental and Vision
  • 401(k)
  • Prescription Drug Coverage
  • Life Insurance
  • Business Travel Insurance
  • Flexible Spending Accounts
  • Employee Assistance Program
  • Long Term Disability

Perks

  • Employee Referral Program
  • Education Reimbursement
  • Fitness Club Discounts
  • Training and Development
  • Commuter Incentives and Hybrid Vehicle Purchase/Lease Program
  • Merchandise Discounts

About our Location

Cold Iron Studios, a division of FoxNext Games, is on a mission to create games they want to play with people they love to work with. The studio was founded by three industry veterans in 2015, and has since expanded to 25+ awesome developers who are all experts in their discipline. The Cold Iron team is a diverse group of passionate gamers with decades of experience developing and launching award-winning MMO and action titles. Currently, the team is working on a new PC and console shooter based on the Alien franchise. The team is especially excited to be entrusted with the Alien universe and to provide Alien and gaming fans with an experience they will love. 

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

