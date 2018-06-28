Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Summer Games Done Quick donations will determine a new skin for Prey

June 28, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
Those who tune into Summer Games Done Quick tonight have a chance to decide on a new skin for Prey: Mooncrash's upcoming Typhon Hunter update, where donations going toward Doctors Without Borders will determine which operator will make it into the DLC.

Both the official SGDQ and Prey Twitter accounts reminded watchers of the opportunity after it was first announced during a speedrun of Metroid: Samus Returns

The skin will be determined by whether or not speed runner LifeL1ke kills or spares the typhon during his Prey run, which will take place tonight around roughly 4:30 PM PT.

Whichever skin ends up the victor will be added to the Typhon Hunter multiplayer mode, which is set to release later this summer.

