Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 28, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 28, 2018
arrowPress Releases
June 28, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Video: How Severed blends 2D and 3D visuals

June 28, 2018 | By Staff
June 28, 2018 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Art, Design, Video

In this GDC 2016 session, Drinkbox Studios' Augusto Quijano offers some insight into the visual design of the 2D/3D hybrid game Severed.

Quijano goes over the challenges faced by creating a game that features flat art but behaves as though it's in three-dimensional space.

He also discusses Severed's approach to unique enemy design, and how difficult conveying storytelling through touch-based controls and first-person perspective can be.

It was an informative talk that's definitely worth watching, so developers shouldn't miss the opportunity to do so now that it's freely available on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Related Jobs

HITN
HITN — 11205, New York, United States
[06.27.18]
QA Analyst
Bright Little Labs
Bright Little Labs — London, England, United Kingdom
[06.27.18]
UX Designer
Skydance Interactive
Skydance Interactive — Marina Del Rey, California, United States
[06.26.18]
Systems Designer
Scientific Games
Scientific Games — Las Vegas, Nevada, United States
[06.26.18]
Animator/Graphic Artist III


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

What Mike Bithell learned in writing his first sequel: Quarantine Circular
Blog: Changes to the Google Play Store are putting thousands of indie devs at risk
Using VR audio to bring a sense of scale to pint-sized puzzler Moss
Niantic acquires machine learning company Matrix Mill


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image