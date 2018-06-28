Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
June 28, 2018
June 28, 2018
June 28, 2018
343 and Showtime team up to produce 10-episode Halo TV series

June 28, 2018 | By Alex Wawro
The Halo franchise is preparing for a new addition to the family, as Microsoft announced today that Showtime has ordered 10 episodes of an hour-long Halo television show that will begin production next year.

While the blockbuster franchise that Bungie built has a long history of transmedia spin-offs (including the legendarily delayed Halo movie), this comes amid a renewed surge of devs (like Konami, Funcom, and IO Interactive) inking deals for TV/film adaptations of their work. 

It also brings to a close what Variety reports is over four years' worth of work between the stakeholders, which also include Amblin Television and distributor CBS Studios International.

The forthcoming show is currently expected to be written, executive produced, and run by TV writer/producer Kyle Killen.  English producer/director Rupert Wyatt, perhaps best known for directing the 2011 film "Rise of the Planet of the Apes," is also expected to direct some episodes.

