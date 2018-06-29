State of Decay 2 has pulled in over 3 million players

Newsbrief: Undead Labs' zombie survival sequel, State of Decay 2, has surpassed 3 million players in little over a month.

The title launched on May 22, and managed to attract over 2 million players in less than two weeks. While those numbers are impressive, it's worth remembering that players doesn't translate directly into sales.

For starters, multiple users could be sharing the same copy of the game, while the title is also available through Xbox Game Pass, meaning those subscribed to the Netflix-style service can access it at no extra cost.