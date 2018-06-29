Life is Strange: Before The Storm wins big at Games for Change Awards

Life is Strange: Before the Storm took home two major prizes at the annual Games for Change Awards, scooping up the coveted Game of the Year and Most Significant Impact awards.

The narrative-driven episodic adventure, developed by Deck Nine and published by Square Enix, was one of 13 titles in the running at this year's ceremony, which took place as part of the 15th Annual Games for Change Festival.

Joining Life is Strange at the winners table were What Remains of Edith Finch, which grabbed the prize for Best Gameplay, and People's Choice winner Hellblade Senua's Sacrifice.

Educational effort Attentat, which tells the story of the Nazi occupation from the perspective of those who experienced it, was honored with the Best Learning Game award, while existential foliage simulator Tree nabbed the Most Innovative award.