Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 29, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 29, 2018
arrowPress Releases
June 29, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Life is Strange: Before The Storm wins big at Games for Change Awards

Life is Strange: Before The Storm wins big at Games for Change Awards

June 29, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
June 29, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Design, Business/Marketing

Life is Strange: Before the Storm took home two major prizes at the annual Games for Change Awards, scooping up the coveted Game of the Year and Most Significant Impact awards. 

The narrative-driven episodic adventure, developed by Deck Nine and published by Square Enix, was one of 13 titles in the running at this year's ceremony, which took place as part of the 15th Annual Games for Change Festival. 

Joining Life is Strange at the winners table were What Remains of Edith Finch, which grabbed the prize for Best Gameplay, and People's Choice winner Hellblade Senua's Sacrifice

Educational effort Attentat, which tells the story of the Nazi occupation from the perspective of those who experienced it, was honored with the Best Learning Game award, while existential foliage simulator Tree nabbed the Most Innovative award.

Related Jobs

Digital Extremes Ltd.
Digital Extremes Ltd. — London, Ontario, Canada
[06.29.18]
Weapons Artist
Bohemia Interactive Simulations
Bohemia Interactive Simulations — ORLANDO, Florida, United States
[06.29.18]
QA Test Engineer - Military Training Simulation
Rabbit
Rabbit — San Mateo, California, United States
[06.29.18]
LEAD GAME DESIGNER - CONTRACT
Square Enix Co., Ltd.
Square Enix Co., Ltd. — Tokyo, Japan
[06.28.18]
Experienced Game Developer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

How designers build board games based on video games like Doom & Fallout
Blog: A brief history of murder in Ultima Online
What Mike Bithell learned in writing his first sequel: Quarantine Circular
Blog: Changes to the Google Play Store are putting thousands of indie devs at risk


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image