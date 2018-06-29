Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
June 29, 2018
June 29, 2018
June 29, 2018
We're talking with Six Ages developer David Dunham at 3PM EDT

June 29, 2018 | By Bryant Francis
More: Console/PC, Design, Video

Have you played King of Dragon Pass? It's a 1999 barbarian tribe management game from developer A Sharp that found a new audience when it was ported to iOS in 2011. That success drove A Sharp (headed up by developer David Dunham) to begin development of a new, similarly-styled RPG called Six Ages, which launched this week on iOS.

Since King of Dragon Pass showed off one of the most unique ways to do systemic narrative in game design, we're excited that Dunham will be joining us at 3PM EDT on the Gamasutra Twitch channel to discuss the process of making Six Ages. If you've got questions about making strategy-driven storytelling experiences, be sure to join us and ask your questions!

And while you're at it, you can follow the Gamasutra Twitch channel for more developer interviews, editor roundtables, and gameplay commentary.

