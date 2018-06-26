Get a job: Housemarque is hiring a Writer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Helsinki, Finland

Housemarque has a track record of 20+ years of developing top-notch games with focus on tight gameplay, impeccable audiovisual execution, and technical excellence.

We think we are a perfect workplace for talented people with interest in self-development and passion for games. We are working on exceptional unannounced projects and we want you to play a part in making them happen.

Our company’s purpose is to:

Be a great workplace, where people can develop professionally and as a person as well

Develop games that bring joy and happiness to our gamers and fans

We offer:

Competitive salary and benefits

A job with flexibility, responsibility and challenge

All the help you need with relocation if you are moving to Finland from abroad

Cool place to work with highly skilled professionals and fellow gamers

A workplace that takes cares of the employees and gives them the opportunity to develop and flourish both professionally and as a person

THE JOB

Housemarque is looking for a Writer for an unannounced AAA game project! We’re looking for a Writer who understands story structure, drama and interactive storytelling, and is familiar with the particular challenges and opportunities present when writing for games. The ideal candidate has written professionally on at least one shipped AAA game title and has a proven ability to craft meaningful stories that resonate with a broad range of players.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Collaborate closely with our creative director, artists and designers to create a rich, compelling narrative for a AAA experience.

Represent the narrative department to ensure new designs and art assets conform to pre-existing narrative, and generate narrative to support new design and art choices.

Generate outlines, story treatments, character descriptions, scene breakdowns, and other support materials to advance the narrative vision.

Identify narrative problems and brainstorm creative solutions with your peers.

REQUIREMENTS

At least one professional writing credit. This may include a released video game, purchased screenplay or published book.

Ability to adapt style to match the project’s current tone and character voices.

Ability to write creative characters, dialogue, scenes and world-building.

Comfortable working with both high-level synopses and low-level details, as required.

Willing to accept and provide constructive feedback and work through multiple iterations.

Solid understanding of game design fundamentals and game development practices.

Excellent communication skills in spoken and written English.

Strong interpersonal skills. Ability to work both independently and as part of a team.

PLUSES

You have worked on at least one shipped AAA title.

Professional experience writing creatively for games, TV, film, theatre, comics, novels, or related media.

An understanding of visual storytelling, camera techniques and mise-en-scène.

REQUIRED APPLICATION MATERIALS

Submit your current resume and writing sample Writing sample can be game writing, screenplays or short fiction.



