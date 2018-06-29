Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
June 29, 2018
The designer of Six Ages & King of Dragon Pass on the power of systemic stories

June 29, 2018 | By Bryant Francis
June 29, 2018 | By Bryant Francis
More: Console/PC, Design, Video

Yesterday, King of Dragon Pass successor Six Ages launched on the iOS store, carryingg on the legacy of a 1999 cult game that found renewed success on mobile in 2011. Developed by A Sharp and designed by David Dunham, it's a game that curiously represents what happens when the mechanics and idiosyncrasies of '90s niche game design find a huge audience on a portable platform. 

To learn more about making Six Ages, and why A Sharp continued making games in this format, we invited Dunham onto the Gamasutra Twitch channel earlier today for a look at how he makes procedurally-generated storytelling happen. If you missed it, we're here to tell you that you can watch the full stream up above thanks to the magic of HTML and a few cows sacrificed at the altar*.

Be sure to watch our full chat with Dunham, and while you're at it, you can follow the Gamasutra Twitch channel for more developer interviews, editor roundtables and gameplay commentary. 

*No cows actually harmed in the making of this article.

