The designer of Six Ages & King of Dragon Pass on the power of systemic stories

Yesterday, King of Dragon Pass successor Six Ages launched on the iOS store, carryingg on the legacy of a 1999 cult game that found renewed success on mobile in 2011. Developed by A Sharp and designed by David Dunham, it's a game that curiously represents what happens when the mechanics and idiosyncrasies of '90s niche game design find a huge audience on a portable platform.

To learn more about making Six Ages, and why A Sharp continued making games in this format, we invited Dunham onto the Gamasutra Twitch channel earlier today for a look at how he makes procedurally-generated storytelling happen. If you missed it, we're here to tell you that you can watch the full stream up above thanks to the magic of HTML and a few cows sacrificed at the altar*.

*No cows actually harmed in the making of this article.