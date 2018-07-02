Summer Games Done Quick raises record-breaking $2.1M for charity

The latest edition of charity speedrunning marathon Summer Games Done Quick has raised over $2.1 million for Doctors Without Borders.

The record-breaking total is the highest in Games Done Quick history, and was raised during a week that saw a group of volunteers and super-quick professionals blitz through over 150 games.

As we mentioned earlier, the cash will help Doctors Without Borders, an international medical humanitarian organization that provides aid in nearly 70 countries to people whose survival is under threat.

You can learn more about the event over on the Games Done Quick website. If you fancy it, you can also catch up on all of this summer's glorious speedruns by checking out this handy YouTube playlist.