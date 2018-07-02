Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
July 2, 2018
July 2, 2018
July 2, 2018
Incoming Paradox CEO wants more acquisitions and mobile expansion

July 2, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Incoming Paradox chief exec Ebba Ljungerud wants the strategy specialist be pulling in at least 10 percent of its sales from mobile titles by 2020. 

Speaking to Reuters, Ljungerud laid out her plans for the company, explaining she expects to see more studio and publisher acquisitions in the future, and that she also has high hopes for the firm in untapped markets such as Asia. 

The Swedish developer-publisher is primarily known for its work on PC titles like Stellaris and Cities: Skylines, but the new CEO believes the company is well positioned to branch out after a successful IPO which has seen its share price rise by almost 500 percent in two years. 

As if that wasn't enough, the Nordic outfit also has the backing of Chinese internet giant Tencent, which nabbed a 5 percent stake in Paradox back in 2016. 

"Our cash is strong and we have a good valuation ... so there is room (for acquisitions)," said Ljungerud, who was named as the new CEO of Paradox back in February, and will take charge when currently boss Fredrik Wester steps down in August. 

"It’s a giant market but it's not crystal clear which of our games will fit in Asia. That said, it's fantastic to have a partner like Tencent that knows the market really well."

