Iron Mountain Interactive lands $3M investment

Newsbrief: Iron Mountain Interactive has secured a $3 million investment at the close of its Series A funding round, notably scooping up leading investor Oasis Games as a minority shareholder in the process.

Along with the $3 million investment, the deal enters the Austrian company into a publishing agreement with Oasis Games, giving it publishing rights to Iron Mountain’s unannounced competitive hero shooter game due out in 2019.

Meanwhile, this marks the first Western investment made by Bejing-based Oasis Games, something the company’s CEO Yuhai Wang notes will help the company further its “ongoing strategy for growing our business in the Western market.”