July 3, 2018
July 3, 2018
July 3, 2018
Come to XRDC for expert advice on launching cross-platform AR games!

Come to XRDC for expert advice on launching cross-platform AR games!

July 3, 2018 | By Staff
July 3, 2018 | By Staff
More: VR, Design, Business/Marketing

As XRDC draws closer, organizers of this premier event for AR/VR/MR innovation are pleased to announce a new talk for the October conference that's all about how to succeed in the mobile augmented reality market.

As part of XRDC's vibrant Games & Entertainment track of talks, 8th Wall's Iman Mostafavi will be giving a promising talk on "Cracking the Mobile AR Code: A Cross Platform Case Study."

As a product manager at the cross-platform (iOS/Android) mobile AR experience development platform provider, Mostafavi will describe lessons learned both from the developer and platform perspective when bringing an augmented reality game to market on multiple mobile platforms.

To illustrate his learnings he'll share a case study of how 'Zombie Gunship Revenant AR' (pictured), one of the first ARKit enabled games and one of the most downloaded augmented reality apps to date on the Apple App Store, overcame a slow start (due to the limited number of ARCore enabled devices available at launch) on Android. Don't miss it!

XRDC is happening October 29th and 30th in San Francisco at the Westin St. Francis Hotel. Now that registration is open, you'll want to look over XRDC passes and prices and register early to get the best deal! 

For more information about XRDC, which is produced by organizers of the Game Developers Conference, check out the official XRDC website. You can also subscribe to regular XRDC updates via emailTwitter and Facebook.

Gamasutra, XRDC, and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas

