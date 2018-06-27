Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Get a job: Sanzaru Games is looking for a World and Environment Artist

July 2, 2018 | By Staff
More: Art, Recruitment

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

World and Environment Artist, Sanzaru Games

Location: Foster City, California

As a World and Environment Artist, you will work directly with the game directors and discipline leads to help define breathtaking AAA scenery.

Responsibilities:

  • Create worlds and stage scenery to set the tone and vision.
  • Constructs 3d environments to include modeling, mapping, materials, lighting, VFX, atmospherics, collision, and gameplay related setups.
  • Develop, experiment, and advance the environments by innovating new techniques.
  • Manage all the assets and data associated with the environments.
  • Thoroughly understand the art pipeline and integrates assets into the game.
  • Thoroughly understand the hardware limitations and common techniques.
  • Work directly with other artists, designers, and engineers to complete environments.

Experience/Skills:

  • 2+ years of industry experience working on different platforms.
  • Working knowledge of Photoshop, Substance, Maya, and/or other 3D software.
  • Strong sense for architecture and natural scenery including form, color, and composition.
  • Ability to manage and maintain entire world assets.
  • Architectural background and/or related field a big plus!
  • Working knowledge of Unreal & Unity a big plus!
  • Ability to multi-task and adapt easily to change.
  • Excellent verbal and written communication skills and ability to interact effectively.

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

