Remake of Resident Evil 2 wins 'Best of E3' from Game Critics Awards

Capcom's Resident Evil 2 was awarded Best of Show for E3 according to the Game Critics Awards, an annual process where independent groups of media and influencer outlets vote on which publishers and platforms win awards based on different categories.

Resident Evil 2 taking home Best of Show is interesting given that it's a remake of the original title published back in 1998, beating out new games showcased at E3 like Cyberpunk 2077.

In addition, Sony won awards in several categories including Best Original Game for Dreams on the PS4 and Marvel's Spider Man sweeping up Best Console and Best Action/Adventure title.

