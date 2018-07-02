Immersion cited as top motivator for playing games

A recent data report published by video game recommendation engine Piwag sought to determine the top ten motivations players have when picking up certain games, and based on the highest average among seventy options presented in as part of a psychographic profile, immersion came out to be number one.

Data was collected through Piwag's psychographic test, which presents players a series of questions to answer that will pinpoint what kind of games they like to play and how much based on a scale of 0-5, with 0 being "never interested" and 5 being "almost always interested."

Immersion took the number one slot for player motivation but gameplay diversity and games taking place in different historical periods came up close behind.

On the flip side, the report also provides ten motivations with the lowest average, with spending taking the number one spot. It seems as though players are less inclined to seek out titles with "real money spending, integrated purchases with real money and/or bets with real money."

The data also seems to suggest that players prefer cooperative mutiplayer games which they can experience with friends, as opposed to playing with strangers or romantic partners.

To see the full report which includes regional data and age preferences, click here.