Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
July 2, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
July 2, 2018
arrowPress Releases
July 2, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Video: How visual novels cultivate a strong sense of narrative

July 2, 2018 | By Staff
July 2, 2018 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Design, Video

In this GDC 2013 session, Spike Chunsoft's Kotaro Uchikoshi discusses the definitions of the visual novel genre and how among other games, it has by far the strongest sense of narrative.

Uchikoshi goes over how visual novels differ from other linear games and types of media like movies, cartoons, comics, and books. He explores how in Japan, domestic growth of visual novels has been strong because they're often packed with eccentric and exciting new ideas.

The methods that have been cultivated by visual novel developers over the years can very well be applied to other video game genres to great effect, and there's plenty of potential. 

It was an informative talk that's definitely worth watching, so developers shouldn't miss the opportunity to do so now that it's freely available on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas.

Related Jobs

Digital Extremes Ltd.
Digital Extremes Ltd. — London, Ontario, Canada
[07.01.18]
Level Designer
Digital Extremes Ltd.
Digital Extremes Ltd. — London, Ontario, Canada
[06.29.18]
Senior Lighting Artist
Housemarque
Housemarque — Helsinki, Finland
[06.29.18]
Writer
Rabbit
Rabbit — San Mateo, California, United States
[06.29.18]
LEAD GAME DESIGNER - CONTRACT


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Recreating the look of Breath of the Wild with Unity VFX
Streaming platform devs take down Fortnite adware, chide Epic for not doing it itself
Microsoft is working on AI-driven, platform-level Xbox Live cheat detection
OpenAI to level up Dota 2 neural networks with live Twitch demo


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image