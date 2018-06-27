Video: How visual novels cultivate a strong sense of narrative

In this GDC 2013 session, Spike Chunsoft's Kotaro Uchikoshi discusses the definitions of the visual novel genre and how among other games, it has by far the strongest sense of narrative.

Uchikoshi goes over how visual novels differ from other linear games and types of media like movies, cartoons, comics, and books. He explores how in Japan, domestic growth of visual novels has been strong because they're often packed with eccentric and exciting new ideas.

The methods that have been cultivated by visual novel developers over the years can very well be applied to other video game genres to great effect, and there's plenty of potential.

It was an informative talk that's definitely worth watching, so developers shouldn't miss the opportunity to do so now that it's freely available on the official GDC YouTube channel!

