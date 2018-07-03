Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Hollow Knight has sold over 250,000 copies on Switch

July 3, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Team Cherry's acclaimed Metroidvania Hollow Knight has sold over 250,000 copies on the Nintendo Switch in its first two weeks. 

The Australian studio broke the news to IGN, with Nintendo of America boss Reggie Fils-Amie having previously indicated the title was performing "exceptionally well" in an interview with Waypoint

Hollow Knight landed on Switch on June 12, although the stylish action-adventure effort initially launched on PC and Mac in February and April 2017. 

It's the latest in a long line of indie releases to find success on the Switch, with others like Stardew Valley, Overcooked, Shovel Knight, and Owlboy having also done well on Nintendo's handheld-home console hybrid.

