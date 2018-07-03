Reggie Fils-Aime: 'Vibrant' 3DS remains a key part of Nintendo armory

Nintendo of America president Reggie Fils-Aime has reiterated that the 3DS remains a "key part" of the Nintendo armory, with some wondering whether the company would ease support for the dedicated handheld following the success of the Switch.

There's no denying the Switch has found its feet during its first year on shelves. The numbers speak for themselves, with Nintendo's handheld-home console hybrid selling close to 18 million units during year one.

That success has led some to question whether the 3DS would factor into Nintendo's plans moving forward, mainly because of the Switch's ability to serve as a more powerful portable system in a moment's notice.

Speaking to GameInformer, Fils-Aime has dismissed the notion the 3DS will be put on the back-burner, explaining the system serves as a crucial springboard for younger players within Nintendo's console ecosystem.

"It continues to be a vibrant system. The reasons are, for the target audience we are going after -- parents with kids -- we see this as a great first device for that five, six, seven, and eight-year-olds," he commented.

"The portability, the ability for the hardware to take damage and survive the drop test, over a thousand games available with new ones coming, that’s what’s driving the performance.

'It becomes a gateway for these kids that turn 10, 11, and 12 to then jump on to Nintendo Switch. It’s a strategy that’s working, and we’re going to continue to support that platform. We have more games coming, and certainly into 2019, we see it as a key part of our business."

You can hear more from the Nintendo of America chief by checking out the full GameInformer interview.