Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
July 3, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
July 3, 2018
arrowPress Releases
July 3, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

After initial refusal, We Happy Few granted R 18+ rating in Australia

After initial refusal, We Happy Few granted R 18+ rating in Australia

July 3, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
July 3, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

We Happy Few was denied classification by Australia’s Classification Board back in May, but the organization’s Review Board has now reconsidered that ruling and instead allowed the game an R 18+ rating. 

Without classification a game cannot be legally sold in Australia, so reversing the initial ‘refused classification’ decision and instead rating the game R 18+ will now allow it to be sold in the country, though only to persons over the age of 18. 

The board’s original decision stemmed largely for the fact that it believed the content of We Happy Few fell under section 1(a) of the National Classification Code’s computer games table dealing with games that feature “matters of sex, drug misuse or addiction, crime, cruelty, violence, or revolting or abhorrent phenomena in such a way that they offend against the standards of morality.”

Drug use, particularly the fictional ‘joy’ drug that the story of the game centers around, is featured prominently in We Happy Few, alongside violence. Following publisher Gearbox’s request for  reevaluation however, the Classification Review Board decided instead to give the game an R 18+ with labeling that specifically informs purchasers of ‘fantasy violence and interactive drug use.’

In a statement shared by the review board, it was explained that games must keep drug use under a certain threshold to seek release in Australia, and, by the sounds of it, We Happy Few scraped by just under that line. 

“The National Classification Code and Classification Guidelines requires the treatment of drug use to not exceed high at the R 18+ level,” reads the statement. “In the Classification Review Board’s opinion We Happy Few warrants an R 18+ classification because the interactive drug use is high in impact. The overall impact of the classifiable elements in the computer game was no greater than high.”

Related Jobs

Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[07.03.18]
Lead Lighting Artist
Funcom
Funcom — Durham, North Carolina, United States
[07.03.18]
Sr. Tools Programmer
Funcom
Funcom — Durham, North Carolina, United States
[07.03.18]
Animation Programmer
Funcom
Funcom — Durham, North Carolina, United States
[07.03.18]
CoreTech/Console Programmer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Blog: Using achievement stats to estimate sales on Steam
UK publisher Rising Star Games acquired by Thunderful
Blog: How grinding can undermine your game design
Hollow Knight has sold over 250,000 copies on Switch


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image