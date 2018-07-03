Bethesda implies Sony is preventing cross-play in Fallout 76

It looks as though there will be no cross-play in Fallout 76 due to Sony's resistance around allowing cross platform interaction between PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

In a video interview with German website GameStar, Bethesda Game Studios' Todd Howard was asked about the possibility of cross-play in Fallout 76, which is set to release on November 14 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

Howard says that cross-play is not an option for Fallout 76, explaining that "we would love to do that, but right now that's not possible. Sony isn't being as helpful as we want them to be."

Despite recent comments made by Sony CEO Shawn Layden about how the company is listening to players and hinting at the possibility of a change of heart, The company has been notorious in its reluctance to join in on cross-play capability with other consoles.

It's currently not clear if there will be cross-play between either console and the PC, but as of right now, it doesn't seem like it will be happening between the two console versions.