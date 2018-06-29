Get a job: Skydance Interactive is hiring an AI Gameplay Engineer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!
Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.
Location: Marina Del Rey, California
About Us:
Skydance Interactive is looking for an AI Gameplay Engineer to join our studio, open to all levels (Jr., Mid. Sr.). In this position you'll be responsible for maintaining and extending major game subsystems, creating and optimizing gameplay elements, and working with the design team to implement ideas while providing technical and creative feedback. At Skydance Interactive, we believe that a small, focused, and dedicated team of talented people can create exceptional games.
Responsibilities:
- Design and implement gameplay features within an established framework
- Take technical ownership of major game subsystems
- Work closely with designers and artists to implement their ideas, providing technical and creative feedback
- Implement, debug and optimize systems in C++ and other languages
- Implement and augment tools to expose features to content creators
- Provide time estimates to leads and management; keep co-workers informed about progress of programming deliverables as well as non-programming prerequisites for feature implementation
- Identify and communicate risks and roadblocks
Requirements:
- BS – MS in Computer Science or related fields, or equivalent experience
- Excellent C++ programming and systems design skills, other languages a plus
- Programming experience, including game industry experience
- Have performed multi-disciplinary work with large-scale game engine architecture
- Shipped at least one game as a Software Engineer with responsibilities for gameplay
- Knowledge of (and respect for) sound software engineering principles
- Comfortable working within an established code base and conforming to existing code standards and best practices
- Strong math skills
- Rapid learner, able to absorb and understand complex systems
- Comfortable working closely with Designers, Artists, and other members of the development team in a highly iterative environment
- Prior work, personal or professional, that shows exceptional insight and skill of execution
- Passion for games, game technology and VR
- Able to work in the United States
- Unreal Engine 4 experience a plus
- VR/AR experience a plus
- XBox One/PS4 experience a plus
Skydance is a diversified media company founded by David Ellison in 2010 to create high quality, event-level entertainment for global audiences. The Company brings to life stories of immersive worlds across its feature film, television, and interactive platforms.
Interested? Apply now.
About the Gamasutra Job Board
Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.
Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.
Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.