15 indie games highlighted in Smithsonian SAAM Arcade event

The Smithsonian American Art Museum has detailed the indie games that will make up this year’s lineup at its SAAM Arcade event in Washington D.C., with 15 games chosen to represent this year’s theme of Game Spaces.

Those fifteen games were picked from over 100 submissions, and each featured game either transforms real-world spaces in which they are played, inspires a strong community or social space, or makes interesting use of board or level design.

This year’s games are as follows:

Desolus (Mark J. Mayers)

Walden, a game (Tracy Fullerton, Game Innovation Lab)

Where the Water Tastes Like Wine (Dim Bulb Games)

Line Wobbler (Robin Baumgarten)

The First Tree (David Wehle)

The Take (Robert Canciello, John Cornacchioli, Jose Zambrano)

Explobers (John D. Moore)

Four Last Things (Joe Richardson)

Lost & Found: Order In the Court (Owen Gottlieb, Ian Schreiber)

Doors to the City (Benjamin Poynter, The Josh Craig)

Octopad (Patrick LeMieux)

Lightfield VR (Tyler Rhodes, Momin Khan)

Red Hot Ricochet (Wyatt Yeong)

Luna (Funomena)

Far: Lone Sails (Okomotive)

As with past years, SAAM Arcade will also host a variety of historic games that can be played during the event as well. More details on the event itself can be found on the Smithsonian’s website.