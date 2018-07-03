Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
July 3, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
July 3, 2018
arrowPress Releases
July 3, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

15 indie games highlighted in Smithsonian SAAM Arcade event

15 indie games highlighted in Smithsonian SAAM Arcade event

July 3, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
July 3, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Indie

The Smithsonian American Art Museum has detailed the indie games that will make up this year’s lineup at its SAAM Arcade event in Washington D.C., with 15 games chosen to represent this year’s theme of Game Spaces. 

Those fifteen games were picked from over 100 submissions, and each featured game either transforms real-world spaces in which they are played, inspires a strong community or social space, or makes interesting use of board or level design. 

This year’s games are as follows:

  • Desolus (Mark J. Mayers)
  • Walden, a game (Tracy Fullerton, Game Innovation Lab)
  • Where the Water Tastes Like Wine (Dim Bulb Games)
  • Line Wobbler (Robin Baumgarten)
  • The First Tree (David Wehle)
  • The Take (Robert Canciello, John Cornacchioli, Jose Zambrano)
  • Explobers (John D. Moore)
  • Four Last Things (Joe Richardson)
  • Lost & Found: Order In the Court (Owen Gottlieb, Ian Schreiber)
  • Doors to the City (Benjamin Poynter, The Josh Craig)
  • Octopad (Patrick LeMieux)
  • Lightfield VR (Tyler Rhodes, Momin Khan)
  • Red Hot Ricochet (Wyatt Yeong)
  • Luna (Funomena)
  • Far: Lone Sails (Okomotive)

As with past years, SAAM Arcade will also host a variety of historic games that can be played during the event as well. More details on the event itself can be found on the Smithsonian’s website

Related Jobs

Telltale Games
Telltale Games — San Rafael, California, United States
[07.03.18]
Producer (Distribution)
Telltale Games
Telltale Games — San Rafael, California, United States
[07.03.18]
Associate Producer (Distribution)
Telltale Games
Telltale Games — San Rafael, California, United States
[07.03.18]
Senior Animator
Telltale Games
Telltale Games — San Rafael, California, United States
[07.03.18]
Associate Cinematic Artist


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Blog: Using achievement stats to estimate sales on Steam
Bethesda implies Sony is preventing cross-play in Fallout 76
15 indie games highlighted in Smithsonian SAAM Arcade event
After initial refusal, We Happy Few granted R 18+ rating in Australia


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image