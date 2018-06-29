Video: How looking at sales data can help devs understand Steam

In this 2018 GDC session, No More Robots' Mike Rose helps developers get realistic about how well PC games are truly selling by using deep sales data and an understanding of the Steam Marketplace.

"In February, around 850 games launched on Steam, which is about 40 a day," Rose begins. "About 82 percent of those didn't even make minimum wage. By this I mean, the money that came out of 82 percent of the games that came out on Steam would not support a singular person on American minimum wage."

Although it's quite a sobering way to start the talk, Rose continues on to discuss how PC game might sell on (and off of) Steam, so that developers may be able to apply that knowledge to their future plans. He also

It's an informative talk that's definitely worth watching, so developers shouldn't miss the opportunity to do so now that it's freely available on the official GDC YouTube channel!

