Video: How looking at sales data can help devs understand Steam

July 3, 2018 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Video

In this 2018 GDC session, No More Robots' Mike Rose helps developers get realistic about how well PC games are truly selling by using deep sales data and an understanding of the Steam Marketplace.

"In February, around 850 games launched on Steam, which is about 40 a day," Rose begins. "About 82 percent of those didn't even make minimum wage. By this I mean, the money that came out of 82 percent of the games that came out on Steam would not support a singular person on American minimum wage."

Although it's quite a sobering way to start the talk, Rose continues on to discuss how PC game might sell on (and off of) Steam, so that developers may be able to apply that knowledge to their future plans. He also 

It's an informative talk that's definitely worth watching, so developers shouldn't miss the opportunity to do so now that it's freely available on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas.

