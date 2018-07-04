Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
July 4, 2018
Pokemon Quest nets $3M in revenue during first week on mobile

July 4, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Pokemon Quest has amassed $3 million in revenue during its first week on mobile, according to analytics outfit Sensor Tower.

An estimated 56 percent of that revenue was pulled in through the iOS App Store, with the remaining 44 percent being attributed to the Google Play marketplace.

The blocky free-to-play title made its way to smartphones on June 27 -- having launched on the Switch back in May -- and has since been installed around 3.5 million times on mobile. 

As you might expect, the largest chunk of Pokemon Quest's first week revenue came from players in Japan, with the region's Pokefans accounting for 31 percent of all spending -- compared to 25 percent in the States, and 12 percent in South Korea. 

Although we don't know how much revenue the title has brought in on the Switch, it had surpassed 2.5 million downloads on the console as of June 21.

