Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
July 4, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
July 4, 2018
arrowPress Releases
July 4, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Chinese publisher sinks $3M into Austrian dev Iron Mountain

Chinese publisher sinks $3M into Austrian dev Iron Mountain

July 4, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
July 4, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Production, Business/Marketing

Austrian game studio Iron Mountain Interactive has secured $3 million in funding from Chinese publisher Oasis Games. 

Oasis made the investment in exchange for a minority stake in the studio, while the deal also grants the company worldwide publishing rights to Iron Mountain's next project. 

If the name Iron Mountain sounds familiar, it's because the Vienna-based developer has worked on a number of notable franchises including Grand Theft Auto, Dead Island, and Max Payne

Oasis, meanwhile, has released 90 titles across a variety of platforms, and its roster includes popular online RPG Legend Online, which currently boasts over 50 million players. 

The Hong Kong-based outfit hopes the Iron Mountain deal will open more doors as it looks to expand its business in the West. 

"This long-term, strategic partnership with Iron Mountain Interactive is our first investment in a Western company and further strengthens our publishing portfolio and stable of development talent," said Oasis CEO, Yuhui Wang.

"This partnership marks yet another milestone in our ongoing strategy for growing our business in the Western market."

Related Jobs

iGotcha Studios
iGotcha Studios — Stockholm, Sweden
[07.04.18]
UI/UX artist
Deck13 Interactive
Deck13 Interactive — Frankfurt, Germany
[07.04.18]
Senior Game Designer
Sunken Places
Sunken Places — West Hollywood, California, United States
[07.03.18]
VR Programmer
Game Closure
Game Closure — Mountain View, California, United States
[07.03.18]
Studio Game Engineer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Designing and building a robust, comprehensive achievement system
Blog: Using achievement stats to estimate sales on Steam
Bethesda implies Sony is preventing cross-play in Fallout 76
15 indie games highlighted in Smithsonian SAAM Arcade event


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image