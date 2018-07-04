Chinese publisher sinks $3M into Austrian dev Iron Mountain

Austrian game studio Iron Mountain Interactive has secured $3 million in funding from Chinese publisher Oasis Games.

Oasis made the investment in exchange for a minority stake in the studio, while the deal also grants the company worldwide publishing rights to Iron Mountain's next project.

If the name Iron Mountain sounds familiar, it's because the Vienna-based developer has worked on a number of notable franchises including Grand Theft Auto, Dead Island, and Max Payne.

Oasis, meanwhile, has released 90 titles across a variety of platforms, and its roster includes popular online RPG Legend Online, which currently boasts over 50 million players.

The Hong Kong-based outfit hopes the Iron Mountain deal will open more doors as it looks to expand its business in the West.

"This long-term, strategic partnership with Iron Mountain Interactive is our first investment in a Western company and further strengthens our publishing portfolio and stable of development talent," said Oasis CEO, Yuhui Wang.

"This partnership marks yet another milestone in our ongoing strategy for growing our business in the Western market."