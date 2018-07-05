Conan Exiles tops 1.4M sales to become best-selling title in Funcom history

Conan Exiles has topped 1.4 million sales to become the best-selling and fastest-selling title in developer Funcom's history.

The studio broke the news today, revealing the open-world survival game has broken the previous record set by Age of Conan: Hyborian Adventures -- which launched all the way back in 2008.

Hyborian Adventures sold 1.4 million units in three years after eventually going free-to-play, whereas Conan Exiles has broken that record in around 18 months.

Though Conan Exiles has been available since entering Early Access in January 2017, the title only officially launched in May this year.

It had sold over 1 million copies as of May 8, suggesting another 400,000 units have been shifted in the two months since.