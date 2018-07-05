Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
July 5, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
July 5, 2018
arrowPress Releases
July 5, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Keywords Studios establishes new venture capital fund

Keywords Studios establishes new venture capital fund

July 5, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
July 5, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Business/Marketing

Dublin-based Keywords Studios has set up a new venture capital fund, all in the name of investing in technologies that will benefit the game development companies that make use of Keywords’ services.

Keywords explains that decisions on investments are to be handed down by a committee made up of senior Keywords executives, and the investments themselves will typically see Keywords Ventures picking up a minority stake in companies.

Already, the newly established Keywords Ventures has pledged to invest up to £300,000, (~$396,600) in AS Analyser creator AppSecTest, pending delivery of development milestones, in exchange for a 45 percent share in the company, as well as exclusive rights to commercialize AS Analyser upon release. Keywords describe’s AppSecTest’s tech as a cloud-based automatic testing solution for mobile apps and games, something that it believes fits right into the venture fund’s goal of accelerating game dev-boosting tech and services. 

“Our strategy to consolidate the fragmented market for video games services remains unchanged with Keywords Ventures being highly complementary to this in bringing additional capabilities to our global services platform,” said Keywords Studios CEO Andrew Day in a statement. “Keywords Ventures will be making selective and relatively small investments in companies where we can help commercialize complimentary products or services, with our annual investment in Keywords Ventures unlikely to exceed 5% of our annual spend on acquisitions.”

Even prior to establishing its venture fund, the company has long made a habit out of both acquiring and picking up sizable stakes in companies that provide interesting services for game developers and publishers. Just within the past few months, the studio acquired the game production company Blindlight for an undisclosed sum, the marketing company Fire Without Smoke for $6.9 million, and the audio companies Cord and Laced for undisclosed sums. Just recently, Keywords Studios also scooped up an $88 million credit line to be used on new acquisitions and investments as well.

Related Jobs

Tilting Point
Tilting Point — New York, New York, United States
[07.05.18]
Senior Product Manager
Funcom
Funcom — Oslo, Norway
[07.05.18]
Marketing Manager - Oslo, Norway
Rovio Entertainment Corporation
Rovio Entertainment Corporation — Espoo, Finland
[07.05.18]
Senior Game Producer
Rovio Entertainment Corporation
Rovio Entertainment Corporation — Espoo, Finland
[07.05.18]
Senior Game Designer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Launching a successful indie game in 2018: The Moonlighter story
Todd Howard: Games as a service 'doesn't mark the future'
Designing and building a robust, comprehensive achievement system
Blog: 10 lessons from making 100 games in five years


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image