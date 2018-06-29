Weekly Jobs Roundup: Cold Iron Studios, Rockstar Games, and more are hiring now!

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.



Location: San Jose, California

Cold Iron Studios is seeking an experienced Infrastructure Engineer to join it in creating a shooter set in the Alien universe for consoles and PC. The team is looking for a dev with experience and expertise with cloud computing systems such as AWS and GCE as well as experience with source control, configuration, and monitoring technologies to devise, evaluate, and test different cloud architectures and topologies and more.

Location: Espoo, Finland

Rovio is looking for a Sr. Producer to join its ambitious Puzzle Studio to work on one of its top performing live games, Angry Birds Friends. A developer in this position is tasked with collaborating with internal and external teams to guide features from concept to life, actively promoting a collaborative team culture, and working with a cross-discipline team to craft and steward roadmaps and schedules.

Location: New York, New York

Rockstar Games is looking for a dedicated Community Manager to join the Community team at its NoHo NYC office. Responsibilities will include writing, editing and helping to manage its online content, social media activity, community engagement, live streams, and direct consumer response. Candidate must be a very skilled writer and social media enthusiast with relevant community management experience, razor-sharp messaging finesse, a meticulous eye for detail, excellent organizational and multitasking skills, and a serious passion for video games and internet culture.

Location: Bellevue, Washington

Sucker Punch Productions is looking for a talented Lead Lighting Artist with a solid understanding of current run-time rendering technologies to illuminate the world of Ghost of Tsushima. The ideal candidate will have previous experience as a Senior Lighting Artist in game development, deep understanding of traditional lighting concepts, outstanding communication skills, and an unbridled passion to raise the bar in the visual entertainment industry.

Location: San Rafael, California

Telltale Games is searching for a talented Character Modeler to create great looking game characters. The ideal candidate should have excellent traditional art skills relating to characters, expertise sculpting and Modeling in ZBrush and Maya, as well as a deep understanding of the technical requirements for games.