July 5, 2018
July 5, 2018
July 5, 2018
505 Games partners with Ovosonico to create 'new IP'

July 5, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
The Italian-based independent developer Ovosonico has partnered with publisher 505 Games to create "new, ambitious original IP." 

Announced in a press release, the indie studio (known for Murasaki Baby and Last Day of June) says the partnership with 505 Games will grant them access to the “resources and know-how of a recognized and successful international team.”

Ovosonico is looking to expand its business into the triple-A market and as a result, moving its headquarters to Milan in order to support necessary growth of team size and infrastructures.

“Moving our focus to Independent AAA is all about creating IP with high production values and mainstream appeal, but with the more focused game design, lower price point and open development process that defines indie games,” explains Ovosonico CEO Massimo Guarini, who founded the studio in 2012.  

Developers who are interested in joining Ovosonico can click here.

