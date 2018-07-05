Battalion 1944 dev Bulkhead Interactive opens new studio in Germany

Newsbrief: Bulkhead Interactive, the developer of The Turing Test and the Early Access game Battalion 1944, has opened a new studio in Munich, Germany. The office is Bulkhead’s second studio, following the formation of the recently-rebranded Bulkhead Phoenix in 2014.

The Munich studio will primarily focus on developing content for Battalion 1944, working on what the development team describes as a "total rework of the game based on player feedback from Early Access."

Following that, the team is slated to begin work on a yet-unannounced first-person shooter project in 2019.

“From day one, Bulkhead has always had a strong focus on the quality of life the team are able to enjoy both in and outside of work hours,” said Interactive CEO Joe Brammer in a statement. “That’s why Munich is such a perfect choice for the next stage in the company’s journey. When we decided to expand, we visited prime sites across the globe in the likes of Canada, the Netherlands, and – of course – Germany. Munich really stood out, and it consistently ranks highly amongst European cities when it comes to quality of life.”