July 5, 2018
July 5, 2018
July 5, 2018
Disney's 'Moana' production assets now available for the public

July 5, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
Disney has released two production assets from the film Moana to be used for computer graphics research, software development or educational purposes, but game developers might find the newly available packages useful for their own needs.

The first asset package is a cloud data set which contains realistic clouds that can be used for examples in volume rendering research, movies, and game production. 

The second package includes Moana's island scene and was apparently chosen to be available to the public because the contents represent some of the challenges encountered in a typical production environment (like large amounts of geometry created through instancing or complex volumetric light transport). 

Disney's hope is that the island scene might be a useful data set for developing, testing and benchmarking new rendering algorithms. Animations are also included, so it might be valuable to a wide range of artists.

The assets are licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 3.0 License, meaning devs can share, copy, and adapt the contents (even commercially). 

All of the assets can be downloaded here

