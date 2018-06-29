Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Video: How to write modular characters for system-driven games

July 5, 2018 | By Staff
Making the paradigm shift from linear to system-driven thinking can be difficult when it comes to delivering good writing. 

In this GDC 2018 session, Kitfox Games' Tanya X. Short goes over the ways that modular thinking (a design approach that subdivides a system into smaller parts) can help storytelling through using examples from Moon Hunters, The Shrouded Isle and more.

Short discusses character writing specifically as a metaphor for all system-driven writing, helping to define the tools that are available to narrative designers to guide players in finding satisfaction and surprise in a rich yet responsive world. 

It was an informative talk that's definitely worth watching, so developers shouldn't miss the opportunity to do so now that it's freely available on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas.

