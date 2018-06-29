Video: How to write modular characters for system-driven games

Making the paradigm shift from linear to system-driven thinking can be difficult when it comes to delivering good writing.

In this GDC 2018 session, Kitfox Games' Tanya X. Short goes over the ways that modular thinking (a design approach that subdivides a system into smaller parts) can help storytelling through using examples from Moon Hunters, The Shrouded Isle and more.

Short discusses character writing specifically as a metaphor for all system-driven writing, helping to define the tools that are available to narrative designers to guide players in finding satisfaction and surprise in a rich yet responsive world.

It was an informative talk that's definitely worth watching, so developers shouldn't miss the opportunity to do so now that it's freely available on the official GDC YouTube channel!

