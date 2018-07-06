The Sims Mobile has amassed $15M in revenue in four months

The Sims Mobile has pulled in over $15 million in global revenue since launching on March 6.

That's according to a brief report from analytics outfit Sensor Tower, which revealed that approximately 59 percent of that worldwide revenue came from the United States.

The UK was the second most lucrative region for the free-to-play title, but it was some distance behind the States with only 8 percent of player spending taking place on British soil.

Despite being the new kid on the block, The Sims Mobile is still being outshone by its predecessor The Sims FreePlay, which brought in twice as much revenue as Mobile during June.

Of course, FreePlay does have something of a head start on its younger sibling, having launched all the way back in 2012.