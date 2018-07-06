Chat with developers of Semblance at 3PM EDT

Semblance, a new puzzle-platformer hitting Steam and the Nintendo Switch later this month, is a noteworthy project in part because of the country its developers hail from. Instead of typical industry hubs, the folks at Nyamakop hail from Johannesburg South Africa, and they've laid claim to the fact that their game Semblance will be the first South African game published on a Nintendo platform.

Since Semblance's gameplay has piqued the attention of the Gamasutra editorial team, and we're genuinely curious about what it's like making games so far below the equator, we've invited developers Ben Myres and Cukia Kimani to chat with us today at 3PM EDT over on the Gamasutra Twitch channel.

If you've got questions about the making of Semblance, be sure to join us and ask them in Twitch chat! And while you're at it, you can follow the Gamasutra Twitch channel for more developer interviews, editor roundtables and gameplay commentary.