Following Fate/Grand Order international release, Sony Aniplex hits $1.8B revenue

July 6, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
According to information gathered by industry consultant Dr. Serkan Toto the Sony-owned publisher behind Fate/Grand Order, Aniplex, has hit $1.8 billion revenue for the 2017-2018 fiscal year. 

For comparison’s sake, that number is roughly twice the sales figure of $934 million reported by the company during the preceding year. Aniplex reported net profit of $312 million to the Japanese government for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2018, up from the $220 million reported the year before.

Dr. Toto himself speculates that the revenue increase is due in no small part to the international release of the previously Japan-only free-to-play mobile gacha game Fate/Grand Order

While the company itself doesn’t call out the game’s specific contributions, Dr. Toto notes that the game’s release in North America, China, South East Asia, and South Korea likely played a significant part in the 2017-2018 figures, alongside the game’s continued popularity in Japan as well.

