Pokemon Quest nabs 7.5M downloads across Switch and mobile

Newsbrief: Game Freak’s free-to-play blocky brawler Pokemon Quest has surpassed 7.5 million worldwide downloads across all platforms.

While it won't surprise devs that a free-to-play Pokemon game has attracted a fair bit of attention, 7.5 million downloads is still a decently impressive pull since Pokemon Quest itself only launched roughly a month ago on Switch and arrived on Android and iOS just last week.

Pokemon Quest has rapidly been crossing download milestones since its first release on the Switch; the title grabbed over 1 million downloads in its first two days and hit 2.5 million on Switch alone by late June.

While the companies behind the game haven’t detailed how much revenue the game itself has pulled across all of those platforms since release, the free-to-play title did rake in a whopping $3 million in revenue on mobile devices during just its first week out.