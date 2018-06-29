Get a job: HITN is hiring a QA Analyst

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Brooklyn, New York

HITN is currently seeking a temporary QA Analyst to continually and extensively test our software for bugs, performance, education, and brand issues. Also test for areas of improvement.

JOB RESPONSIBILITIES:

Test and review for bugs by comparing software to game design documents and speech documents.

Compile bug reports that clearly communicate to the HITN development team what the issues are.

Schedule bug list review meetings with the producers to determine bug priorities and potential solutions to problems.

JOB REQUIREMENTS

Have a strong grasp of what makes educational games great

2+ years of experience testing software and maintaining bug and change request lists

Experience developing games, software, or children’s media applications for iOS, Web, Android, or PC Platforms

Passion for video games and related technologies

Able to work in team environment, interface with internal staff and external vendors

Proficient with MS Office, iOS and Android operating systems

Experience working in multi-cultural organization

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Bilingual in Spanish and English preferred

College Degree preferred

