July 6, 2018
July 6, 2018
July 6, 2018
Get a job: HITN is hiring a QA Analyst

July 6, 2018 | By Staff
Production, Recruitment

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

QA AnalystHITN

Location: Brooklyn, New York

HITN is currently seeking a temporary QA Analyst to continually and extensively test our software for bugs, performance, education, and brand issues. Also test for areas of improvement.

JOB RESPONSIBILITIES:

  • Test and review for bugs by comparing software to game design documents and speech documents.
  • Compile bug reports that clearly communicate to the HITN development team what the issues are.
  • Schedule bug list review meetings with the producers to determine bug priorities and potential solutions to problems.

JOB REQUIREMENTS

  • Have a strong grasp of what makes educational games great
  • 2+ years of experience testing software and maintaining bug and change request lists
  • Experience developing games, software, or children’s media applications for iOS, Web, Android, or PC Platforms
  • Passion for video games and related technologies
  • Able to work in team environment, interface with internal staff and external vendors
  • Proficient with MS Office, iOS and Android operating systems
  • Experience working in multi-cultural organization
  • Excellent verbal and written communication skills
  • Bilingual in Spanish and English preferred
  • College Degree preferred

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

