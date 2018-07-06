The Semblance devs explain their platform-altering design process

In a few weeks, platform-manipulating platformer Semblance will be landing on PC and the Nintendo Switch. It's a neat little game that, according to its developers came both out of a love for puzzle games and a process that helped them turn bugs into fun features.

Over on the Gamasutra Twitch channel today, we were lucky enough to chat with Semblance developers Ben Myres and Cukia "Sugar" Kimani, who discussed everything from how the game's color scheme helps it draw in an audience to the pluses and minuses of making games in South Africa.

For your convenience, we've embedded that conversation above this article. Take a listen if you're curious about some of the underlying tech behind Semblance!

And while you're at it, be sure to follow the Gamasutra Twitch channel for more developer interviews, editor roundtables and gameplay commentary.