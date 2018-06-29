Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Video: The unique development challenges of Mark of the Ninja

July 6, 2018 | By Staff
July 6, 2018 | By Staff
In this GDC 2013 talk, Klei's Jeff Agala and Jamie Cheng discuss how the Mark of the Ninja team expanded and arose to meet the game's unique development challenges, delivered a great game, and did it without destroying themselves.

Agala and the team discuss how Mark of the Ninja was, without question, Klei Entertainment's most ambitious game. The art, technology, design, and audio domains were challenged in ways they had never been challenged before.

The team managed to build the game in 16 months without significant overtime, to a level of quality they were proud of, all while staying sane.

It was an informative talk that's definitely worth watching, so developers shouldn't miss the opportunity to do so now that it's freely available on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas.

