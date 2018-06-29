Video: The unique development challenges of Mark of the Ninja

In this GDC 2013 talk, Klei's Jeff Agala and Jamie Cheng discuss how the Mark of the Ninja team expanded and arose to meet the game's unique development challenges, delivered a great game, and did it without destroying themselves.

Agala and the team discuss how Mark of the Ninja was, without question, Klei Entertainment's most ambitious game. The art, technology, design, and audio domains were challenged in ways they had never been challenged before.

The team managed to build the game in 16 months without significant overtime, to a level of quality they were proud of, all while staying sane.

It was an informative talk that's definitely worth watching, so developers shouldn't miss the opportunity to do so now that it's freely available on the official GDC YouTube channel!

