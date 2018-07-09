Nexon and EA cancel Asia-exclusive Titanfall Online

Nexon and EA have ended development on the team-up project that would have brought an entirely new Titanlfall game called Titanfall Online exclusively to Asian markets.

According to a Korean article spotted by Kotaku, the Titanfall Online team had sunk over three years of development into the project so far, but the limited-time player tests the studio hosted from time to time didn’t get as positive of a reaction as it had hoped.

Additionally, the Korean site Game Focus notes that the online game market itself had seen its own share of changes during those years of development, something that caused some uncertainty over the Titanfall Online project.

“It is true that Nexon and EA have agreed to cancel Titanfall Online under a business decision,” said a Nexon representative in a translated statement. “After much deliberation, it was decided that reallocating development resources to another project was better for the company.”