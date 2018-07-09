Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
July 9, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
July 9, 2018
arrowPress Releases
July 9, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Nexon and EA cancel Asia-exclusive Titanfall Online

Nexon and EA cancel Asia-exclusive Titanfall Online

July 9, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
July 9, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Social/Online

Nexon and EA have ended development on the team-up project that would have brought an entirely new Titanlfall game called Titanfall Online exclusively to Asian markets. 

According to a Korean article spotted by Kotaku, the Titanfall Online team had sunk over three years of development into the project so far, but the limited-time player tests the studio hosted from time to time didn’t get as positive of a reaction as it had hoped.

Additionally, the Korean site Game Focus notes that the online game market itself had seen its own share of changes during those years of development, something that caused some uncertainty over the Titanfall Online project. 

“It is true that Nexon and EA have agreed to cancel Titanfall Online under a business decision,” said a Nexon representative in a translated statement. “After much deliberation, it was decided that reallocating development resources to another project was better for the company.”

 

Related Jobs

Digital Extremes Ltd.
Digital Extremes Ltd. — London, Ontario, Canada
[07.09.18]
Video Game Data Scientist
Galvanic Games, Inc
Galvanic Games, Inc — Seattle, Washington, United States
[07.06.18]
Multiplayer Game Engineer
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[07.06.18]
Senior Project Manager
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[07.06.18]
Project Manager


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Meet the dev making his first DOS game -- in 2018
Analyst: Two years in, Pokemon Go crosses $1.8B lifetime revenue
Nexon and EA cancel Asia-exclusive Titanfall Online
Tencent going global with WeGame digital marketplace as Steam targets China


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image