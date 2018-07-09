THQ Nordic acquires German developer and publisher HandyGames

Newsbrief: THQ Nordic has acquired the German publisher HandyGames for an undisclosed sum, noting that it plans to use the company as an international publisher for small and mid-sized developers and projects.

The acquisition grabs THQ Nordic ownership of HandyGames existing intellectual property, including games like Townsmen and Clouds & Sheep. Additionally, as noted in a press release, HandyGames will retain its location and all of its employees, including management, as a THQ Nordic-owned company.

This move comes less than a month after THQ Nordic raised a total of $168 million to fund future acquisitions, but even before raising that money the company has been on a years-long acquisition spree that has seen it gain ownership of several studios and IP.