Get a job: Visual Concepts is hiring Software Engineers

Location: Budapest, Hungary​

Visual Concepts is one of the world’s top game development studios with a flat, entrepreneurial, and non-corporate work environment. We have a proven track record having shipped over 100 multi-SKU titles to great critical acclaim.

NBA 2K18, released on September 19, continues to redefine the genre with GamesRadar stating “My Career’s jump to an open-world setting throws a new gauntlet down to the rest of sports gaming.” Forbes raves “…with its ambitious new additions, refined gameplay, and a truckload of options, there's no question, it's still the best in the world.”

Our studios in Novato, CA; Orange County, CA; Shanghai, China; and Seoul, South Korea, are committed to gaming and technical innovation and offer top candidates the opportunity to learn and grow with some of the smartest and most creative minds in the industry.

We are seeking Software Engineers to join our ongoing and best-in-industry development efforts across a multitude of platforms. Top software engineers can join Visual Concepts and achieve career-defining roles in the next generation of sports gaming. Learn and contribute to leading-edge technology. Enjoy a culture dedicated to gaming and technical excellence.

Requirements:

Bachelor’s or Master’s Degree in Computer Science

High proficiency in C / C++

Deep understanding of object-oriented programming

Able to diagnose and solve problems quickly and independently

Able to learn and master complicated code systems

Able to write clean, bug-free, well-documented and efficient code

Experience in console development as an engineer is a solid plus

Passion for video games

Good team player

Bonus:

Experience with real time systems, game engine architecture, performance and memory optimization patterns

Content creation pipeline experience with Maya

