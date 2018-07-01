Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
July 9, 2018
July 9, 2018
July 9, 2018
Get a job: Visual Concepts is hiring Software Engineers

July 9, 2018 | By Staff
The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Software EngineerVisual Concepts

Location:  Budapest, Hungary​

Visual Concepts is one of the world’s top game development studios with a flat, entrepreneurial, and non-corporate work environment. We have a proven track record having shipped over 100 multi-SKU titles to great critical acclaim.

NBA 2K18, released on September 19, continues to redefine the genre with GamesRadar stating “My Career’s jump to an open-world setting throws a new gauntlet down to the rest of sports gaming.” Forbes raves “…with its ambitious new additions, refined gameplay, and a truckload of options, there's no question, it's still the best in the world.”

Our studios in Novato, CA; Orange County, CA; Shanghai, China; and Seoul, South Korea, are committed to gaming and technical innovation and offer top candidates the opportunity to learn and grow with some of the smartest and most creative minds in the industry.

We are seeking Software Engineers to join our ongoing and best-in-industry development efforts across a multitude of platforms. Top software engineers can join Visual Concepts and achieve career-defining roles in the next generation of sports gaming. Learn and contribute to leading-edge technology. Enjoy a culture dedicated to gaming and technical excellence.

Requirements:

  • Bachelor’s or Master’s Degree in Computer Science
  • High proficiency in C / C++
  • Deep understanding of object-oriented programming
  • Able to diagnose and solve problems quickly and independently
  • Able to learn and master complicated code systems
  • Able to write clean, bug-free, well-documented and efficient code
  • Experience in console development as an engineer is a solid plus
  • Passion for video games
  • Good team player

Bonus:

  • Experience with real time systems, game engine architecture, performance and memory optimization patterns
  • Content creation pipeline experience with Maya

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

Related Jobs

Digital Extremes Ltd.
Digital Extremes Ltd. — London, Ontario, Canada
[07.09.18]
Video Game Data Scientist
HumaNature Studios Inc.
HumaNature Studios Inc. — Lahaina, Hawaii, United States
[07.06.18]
Lead Prototype Simulation Engineer
Galvanic Games, Inc
Galvanic Games, Inc — Seattle, Washington, United States
[07.06.18]
Multiplayer Game Engineer
Visual Concepts
Visual Concepts — Budapest, Hungary
[07.06.18]
Software Engineer


[View All Jobs]


