Electronic Arts snaps up Alex Seropian's studio Industrial Toys

The folks at Electronic Arts sent around a press release today announcing the company's acquisition of Industrial Toys, the California-based mobile studio, this month for an undisclosed sum.

Industrial Toys is best known as the studio cofounded by Bungie cofounder Alex Seropian in 2012 (after he left Disney Interactive) to make free-to-play games with "intricately advanced layers of narrative and gameplay" for mobile devices.

The studio has since released multiple mobile games in its Midnight Star series, with a tie-in graphic novel penned by writer John Scalzi. Now, the 14-person strong studio will be operating under the aegis of EA's Worldwide Studios division.