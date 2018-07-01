Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Video: How Plague Inc successfully jumped from mobile to Steam

July 9, 2018 | By Staff
It's not easy to make a game built for pockets play well on a personal computer, and devs can face significant obstacles when bringing their mobile games to Steam.

At GDC 2015, Ndemic Creations' founder James Vaughan spoke directly to that when he took the stage to showcase the many challenges Ndemic faced in bringing its hit mobile strategy game Plague Inc to Steam.

He shared his approach to overcoming the "mobile stigma" along with other pitfalls, using post launch data to illustrate the impact of choices. He went on to reveal key lessons learned, touched on useful Early Access strategies, the differences between Steam vs. mobile, and how you can determine which platform to start with.

It was a great talk, so if you missed it live don't miss out on your chance to now watch Vaughan's talk completely free on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas.

