Attend XRDC for cutting-edge insight into AR data visualization!

July 10, 2018 | By Staff
More: VR, Programming

We're another week closer to XRDC in San Francisco, and that means organizers of this premier AR/VR/MR innovation event are excited to announce another excellent talk you'll be able to take in at the show that's all about the future of data visualization.

As part of XRDC's cutting-edge Innovation track of talks, IBM's Reena Ganga and Jenna Goldberg (senior UX designer and senior visual designer, respectively, for AR) will be sharing a ton of useful insight in their session on "Immersive Data Visualization: Design Challenges in AR".

Their talk will focus on IBM Immersive Insights, an augmented reality tool that gives data scientists the ability to analyze data and present their findings in 3D.

Together, they'll share lessons learned in their work and showcase how a supplemental AR tool like Immersive Insights can have great implications for data analysis across business industries all over the world.

You won't want to miss it when you're attending XRDC this October 29th and 30th in San Francisco at the Westin St. Francis Hotel. Now that registration is open, you'll want to look over XRDC passes and prices and register early to get the best deal! Register for XRDC by July 27 to save $500 with code B500 -- this limited time offer gives you $100 off in addition to the $400 in savings with the early registration rate.

For more information about XRDC, which is produced by organizers of the Game Developers Conference, check out the official XRDC website. You can also subscribe to regular XRDC updates via emailTwitter and Facebook.

Gamasutra, XRDC, and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas

