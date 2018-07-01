Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
July 10, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
July 10, 2018
arrowPress Releases
July 10, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

'Gatcha' is a good fit for Fire Emblem , but it isn't Nintendo's standard for mobile

'Gatcha' is a good fit for Fire Emblem, but it isn't Nintendo's standard for mobile

July 10, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
July 10, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Smartphone/Tablet, Business/Marketing

While numbers from mobile analysts seem to indicate that the free-to-play 'gatcha' game Fire Emblem Heroes has been the big earner for Nintendo’s mobile pool, the company isn’t resigning to releasing only games that use those same cash-for-random-reward monetization mechanics. 

Addressing a question about the ethics and application of 'gatcha' monetization during a recent investor Q&A, departing Nintendo president Tatsumi Kimishima explained that the company is still looking at implementing monetization methods that are the best fit for each individual game, audience, and franchise rather than simply reusing Fire Emblem Heroes seemingly profitable system in all upcoming games. 

“When deciding on how to charge for a smart-device application, we consider each one individually based on factors like the mechanics of the game, the characteristics of the IP it uses, who we think the consumers will be, their needs, and so on,” explained Kimishima. “With Fire Emblem Heroes, there are many passionate fans of the series, which is especially popular among consumers in their 20s and 30s. So we set the target age to 13 and older, then aimed for a format that would allow consumers to have a deep enjoyment of the game according to their individual playstyles.”

Another interesting tidbit from that same section of the Q&A notes that even Fire Emblem Heroes has a mechanic built in to prevent players from “spending very high amounts,” along with clearly listing the probabilities for earning certain characters from the game’s lottery system. 

“With these sort of goals,” notes Kimishima.”We want to offer applications that meet consumer demands while pursuing payment methods which consumers find to be fair so that this can grow to be a pillar of our business.”

Related Jobs

Embodied, Inc.
Embodied, Inc. — Pasadena, California, United States
[07.10.18]
Jr. Game Engineer
Giant Enemy Crab
Giant Enemy Crab — Seattle, Washington, United States
[07.10.18]
Level Designer
Digital Extremes Ltd.
Digital Extremes Ltd. — London, Ontario, Canada
[07.10.18]
Weapons Artist
Square Enix Co., Ltd.
Square Enix Co., Ltd. — Tokyo, Japan
[07.09.18]
Experienced Game Developer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

What game devs can learn from Japan's most interesting puzzle magazine
ArenaNet president: Fired devs 'could have chosen not to engage' on social media
ArenaNet firings inspire IGDA to remind devs: Ask about harassment protection
Video: How Plague Inc successfully jumped from mobile to Steam


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image