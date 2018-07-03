Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Get a job: Embodied is hiring a Game Designer

Get a job: Embodied is hiring a Game Designer

July 10, 2018 | By Staff
July 10, 2018 | By Staff
More: Design, Recruitment

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Game DesignerEmbodied

Location: Pasadena, California

Position Summary

Responsibilities include:

  • Create content to capture the imagination of children of all ages and improve their social development.
  • Work collaboratively with:
  • Social development experts to integrate therapeutically enhanced content
  • Roboticists to collaborate on content using sensory input
  • Engineers to implement unique, entertaining activities.
  • Solve complex challenges in a new field for creative exploration
  • Have fun & learning while working at a startup with a great team on an incredible mission.

Minimum Qualifications:

  • Game Design Experience on 2 or more published projects
  • The desire and ability to create innovative new play patterns using voice, image recognition and/or gesture controls.
  • Strong writing skills for creating original content for children
  • Excellent organization and communication skills
  • Work well within a cross-discipline team: engineering, art, audio, therapy, marketing, etc.
  • Familiarity with overseeing content from creation to execution

Preferred Qualifications:

  • 3 years of progressively responsible experience in the area of Game Design
  • Technical and/or background in complex systems design
  • Non-linear scripting

Embodied is creating robots to help make the world a better place. 

Come join us to make an impact!

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

