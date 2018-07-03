Get a job: Embodied is hiring a Game Designer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Location: Pasadena, California

Position Summary

Responsibilities include:

Create content to capture the imagination of children of all ages and improve their social development.

Work collaboratively with:

Social development experts to integrate therapeutically enhanced content

Roboticists to collaborate on content using sensory input

Engineers to implement unique, entertaining activities.

Solve complex challenges in a new field for creative exploration

Have fun & learning while working at a startup with a great team on an incredible mission.

Minimum Qualifications:

Game Design Experience on 2 or more published projects

The desire and ability to create innovative new play patterns using voice, image recognition and/or gesture controls.

Strong writing skills for creating original content for children

Excellent organization and communication skills

Work well within a cross-discipline team: engineering, art, audio, therapy, marketing, etc.

Familiarity with overseeing content from creation to execution

Preferred Qualifications:

3 years of progressively responsible experience in the area of Game Design

Technical and/or background in complex systems design

Non-linear scripting

Embodied is creating robots to help make the world a better place.

Come join us to make an impact!

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.



Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.



Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.